He coached one season with the XFL’s Dallas franchise in 2020, before that league suspended operations. He’ll join analysts Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart and host Rob Stone on Fox’s two-hour studio show.
Fox has tried to challenge ESPN’s long-running “College GameDay” on Saturday morning by having its pregame show lead into marquee games in the noon Eastern time slot. That includes Big 12 games involving Stoops’ old school, most notably the annual Oklahoma-Texas rivalry.
