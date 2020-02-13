Chad Loft then blocked a shot on the Ragin’ Cajuns’ possession and Herb Mcgee made it a two possession game with a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left.

Mcgee countered a Louisiana-Lafayette hoop with two more free throws with two seconds left. More free throws followed at the buzzer.

Mitchell also scored 20 points for the Jaguars (15-11, 8-7 Sun Belt Conference) and Chad Lott added 15 points with 10 rebounds.

Cedric Russell scored a season-high 29 points on a career-high seven 3-pointers for the Ragin’ Cajuns (10-16, 5-10) and Jalen Johnson added 19 points. Tirus Smith had 10 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.

South Alabama defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 60-57 on Jan. 2. South Alabama matches up against Louisiana-Monroe at home on Saturday. Louisiana-Lafayette plays Troy on the road on Saturday.

