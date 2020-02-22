Coastal Carolina turned the ball over when it called for a timeout it didn’t have, and Thrae Mitchell made both technical free throws for the final score.
Mitchell scored 21 points with three 3-pointers and made all four free throws while Chad Lott added a season-high 22 points for the Jaguars. John Pettway added 10 points.
Tyrell Gumbs-Frater scored a career-high 33 points, raining down nine 3-pointers for the Chanticleers (14-15, 7-11). He made 7 of 8 from distance in the first half, cooling off to 2-for-8 in the second. Devante Jones scored 18 and put Coastal Carolina into the lead four times in a hotly contested second half. Jones had seven of the Chanticleers’ 10 steals.
South Alabama is firmly ensconced in the four-team grouping behind Sun Belt leader Little Rock with two games to play. South Alabama takes on Troy at home next Saturday. Coastal Carolina plays Appalachian State on the road next Saturday.
