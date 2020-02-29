Dibaji Walker had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Minutemen (13-16, 7-9). Tre Mitchell added 18 points and four assists. Sean East II had six assists.
Richmond plays Davidson at home on Tuesday. UMass faces La Salle on the road on Wednesday.
