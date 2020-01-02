The Spiders forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

Richmond dominated the first half and led 44-23 at the break. The Hawks’ 23 points in the first half were a season low for the team.

Cameron Brown had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks (3-10). Lorenzo Edwards added nine rebounds.

Richmond matches up against Rhode Island on the road on Sunday. Saint Joseph’s plays Dayton at home on Sunday.

