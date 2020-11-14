UTSA’s Brenden Brady rushed for 124 yards on 26 attempts while filling in for sophomore running back Sincere McCormick, who was not at the game for personal reasons. McCormick is second in the nation in yards rushing.
UTSA was also without defensive coordinator Tyrone Nix, who was placed on administrative leave amid an internal investigation. The school made the announcement during the second half of the game and no other details were provided.
Gavin Hardison fired a 52-yard pass to Jacob Cowing in the end zone for UTEP. Deion Hankins and Calvin Brownholtz each had a 1-yard TD run.
Attendance was 6,243 at the 36,582-seat Alamodome.
