Franklin and the No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers visit conference foe Florida State

Virginia Cavaliers (12-3, 4-2 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (5-12, 3-3 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Matthew Cleveland and the Florida State Seminoles host Armaan Franklin and the No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers. The Seminoles have gone 5-4 at home. Florida State is 4- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Cavaliers are 4-2 in ACC play. Virginia averages 69.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Green Jr. averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Cleveland is shooting 47.4% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games for Florida State.

Franklin averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Kihei Clark is shooting 43.7% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

