B.J. Maxwell had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Jaguars (2-22, 0-13), who have now lost five games in a row. Bakari LaStrap added 12 points. Chuks Isitua had 10 rebounds.
The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars on the season. UIC defeated IUPUI 67-65 on Jan. 10.
