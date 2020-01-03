Missouri State (11-2), which is off to its best start since the 2003-04 team opened 20-1, extended its MVC road winning streak to a school-record 12 games.

Franklin had nine points and six rebounds and Brice Calip added 11 points for Missouri State. Willard scored 15 points in 17 minutes in the first half to help the Lady Bears build a 41-35 lead.

Abby O’Connor had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Loyola (9-3). The Ramblers are one of the nation’s best rebounding teams at plus-10.7 on the glass, but were outrebounded 39-32.

