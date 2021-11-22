Georgia took its last lead, 48-47, on a dunk by Tyron McMillan with 7:18 remaining. The Bulldogs managed just seven points the remainder of the game, all by Kario Oquendo.
Kihei Clark scored 12 points for Virginia (3-2) and Jayden Gardner scored added 11.
Braelen Bridges led Georgia (2-3) with 14 points and Jailyn Ingram contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds. Aaron Cook had eight assists. Oquendo finished with nine points.
Both teams shot poorly, particularly from 3-point range. Virginia made 5 of 20 3-pointers and Georgia hit just 3 of 21. Overall, the Cavaliers shot 40% and Georgia 37%.
Virginia committed only four turnovers, compared to 16 for Georgia.
It was Georgia’s second consecutive loss, keeping coach Tom Crean stuck on 399 career wins.
