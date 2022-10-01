Franklin sparks UT Martin to 45-28 win over Tennessee Tech

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MARTIN, Tenn. — Freshman Sam Franklin’s 86-yard touchdown run sparked a 24-point burst and UT Martin defeated Tennessee Tech 45-28 on Saturday. Jeremiah Oatsvall threw a 42-yard scoring strike to Heath Price to finish off a five-play, 75-yard drive on the opening possession and Tennessee Tech led 7-0. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight UT Martin (3-2, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) pulled even on Dresser Winn’s 70-yard scoring strike to freshman DJ Nelson midway through the quarter and took a 14-7 lead when Zak Wallace scored on a 3-yard run with 9 seconds left.

Oatsvall and the Golden Eagles knotted the score early in the second quarter with a 28-yard touchdown toss to David Gist. The tie lasted until Franklin’s long touchdown run on the next play from scrimmage. Winn followed with a 6-yard touchdown toss to Nelson for a 28-14 halftime lead.

Shaun Lewis opened the scoring in the second half when he picked off an Oatsvall pass and returned it 44 yards to the end zone. Tyler Larco’s 36-yard field goal gave the Skyhawks a 38-14 lead with 6:48 left in the third quarter, capping a 24-0 run.

Winn completed 21 of 34 passes for 335 yards. Franklin had 94 yards on five carries, while Wallace added a fourth-quarter touchdown run and totaled 71 yards on 17 carries.

Oatsvall passed for 256 yards for Tennessee Tech, completing 19 of 34 attempts.

