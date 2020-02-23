Missouri State hit 10 of 15 shots and had a 10-0 run in the first quarter to race to a 25-9 lead. It was 39-23 at halftime and in the third quarter Franklin scored 10 points while the Bears had a 27-15 advantage.
Caitlin Anderson scored 15 points and Marie Hunter had 14 on 6-of-7 shooting for the Sycamores (4-23, 2-13), who lost the first meeting 76-55.
Indiana State went 1 of 11 from 3-point range, was outrebounded 42-24 and was outscored by 17 points at the foul line.
