Brice Calip also scored 11 points, reaching double figures for the 10th straight game, for Missouri State (12-2, 8-0 Missouri Valley Conference). The Lady Bears are 8-0 in Valley play for the fifth time in school history, reaching 10-0 the previous four.
Mary Crompton scored 16 points and Juju Redmond had 14 for Illinois State (9-5, 6-5). The Redbirds were held to 33.3% shooting
The teams are set to play each other again on Saturday.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.