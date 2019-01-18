Washington State forward Robert Franks (3) drives to the basket as California forward Justice Sueing (10) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 82-59. (Pete Caster/The Lewiston Tribune via AP) (Associated Press)

PULLMAN, Wash. — Robert Franks scored 24 points grabbing eight rebounds as Washington State beat California 82-59 on Thursday in a clash of the Pacific 12 Conference’s winless teams.

Franks scored five quick points to open the second half with a jump shot and a 3-pointer wrapped around a lost ball turnover that put WSU ahead by double digits barely a minute into the final period. The Cougars lead stretched to as many as 29 points from there,

Viont’e Daniels scored 11 points for Washington State (8-9, 1-3). Marvin Cannon and CJ Elleby also scored 11.

Justice Sueing scored 15 points for California (5-12, 0-5). Matt Bradley added 14 points for the Bears.

The Cougars finished the first half strong, going on a 14-4 run in the last 5:30. Ahmed Ali sparked the Cougars with a 3 and Franks finished a 3-point play on the next possession. WSU capped the run with layups from Franks and Jeff Pollard to build a 42-33 halftime lead.

In the second half, Cannon followed a Franks missed 3 with a vicious one-handed dunk bringing the home crowd to their feet.

Elleby beat the shot clock for a three before the buzzer sounded as WSU closed the game with a final 10-0 run to give WSU a comfortable 26-point lead.

BIG PICTURE

Washington State: The Cougars still face an uphill battle in the Pac-12. WSU is expected to finish at the bottom of the standings. WSU stays home to play a struggling Stanford team that is led by KZ Okpala who averages 18 points per game.

California: The Bears season continues to sink after a loss to a terrible WSU team. Cal is now on a five game Pac-12 losing streak and is in danger to finish the season last in the conference.

UP NEXT

California plays Washington on Saturday.

Washington State hosts Stanford on Saturday.

