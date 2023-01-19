Frazier III sparks UTEP past Florida International 81-61

Frazier also contributed six rebounds and four steals for the Miners (11-8, 4-4 Conference USA). Shamar Givance added 15 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had 10 assists. Calvin Solomon shot 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points.

UTEP took the lead with 13:35 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Givance led his team in scoring with seven points in the first half to help put them up 40-28 at the break. UTEP pulled away with a 16-0 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 25 points. They outscored Florida International by eight points in the final half, as Givance led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.