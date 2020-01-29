Madison McKeever scored eight points to reach 1,000 for her career. Plitzuweit, in her fourth season at South Dakota, reached 100 wins in 124 games.
Despite going 2 of 18 from 3-point range, the Coyotes shot 43% and held the Mavericks to 29%, forcing 25 turnovers that turned into 22 points.
Mariah Murdie had 20 points for Omaha (6-15, 1-7).
