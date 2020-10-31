Darrell Starling scored on a 20-yard fumble return for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter for Troy (4-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Kimani Vidal had an 8-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1 with 26 seconds to play.
Layne Hatcher tossed a 3-yard TD pass to Jonathan Adams Jr., capping a five-play, 90-yard drive in the third quarter for Arkansas State (3-4, 1-3).
Attendance was 6,757 at 30,382-seat Centennial Bank Stadium.
