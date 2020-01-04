DeAndre Williams dunked and hit a 3-pointer in the final minute of overtime to keep the Purple Aces close.

Freeman-Liberty was 3 of 8 from distance and 6 for 6 from the line for Valpo (8-7, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Eron Gordon and Ben Krikke added 11 and 10 points, respectively, off the bench and Donovan Clay added 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Williams was 11 of 13 from the field and a perfect 3-for-3 from distance to lead Evansville (9-6, 0-2) with 28 points. Artur Labinowicz added 16 points, Sam Cunliffe 15 and K.J. Riley contributed 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

