Williams was one of seven team captains who met with Swarbrick last Tuesday afternoon after Kelly delivered a four-minute talk to the stunned team at 7 a.m. that day before driving away from campus and flying to Baton Rouge. Williams and the other six – nose tackle Kurt Hinish, linebacker Drew White, center Jarrett Patterson, wide receiver Avery Davis, defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and safety Kyle Hamilton – indicated to Swarbrick what they were looking for in a new coach.