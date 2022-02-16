The Huskies have gone 4-9 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois is 1-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Zips won 70-64 in the last matchup on Feb. 9. Freeman led the Zips with 21 points, and Williams led the Huskies with 19 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Trimble Jr. averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Freeman is shooting 65.3% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Akron.
Williams is averaging 16.4 points for the Huskies. Trendon Hankerson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.
LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.
Huskies: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.
