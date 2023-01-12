Freeman and Akron host Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-12, 1-2 MAC) at Akron Zips (10-6, 2-1 MAC)
The Eagles are 1-2 in conference matchups. Eastern Michigan has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Zips and Eagles square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Castaneda is averaging 19.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Zips. Freeman is averaging 14.8 points and 10.9 rebounds while shooting 57.7% over the past 10 games for Akron.
Emoni Bates is averaging 20.9 points and six rebounds for the Eagles. Noah Farrakhan is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.
LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.
Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 26.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.