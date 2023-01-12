Freeman and Akron host Eastern Michigan

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-12, 1-2 MAC) at Akron Zips (10-6, 2-1 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Enrique Freeman scored 21 points in Akron’s 74-70 win against the Bowling Green Falcons. The Zips have gone 8-0 at home. Akron is fourth in the MAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Freeman averaging 3.5.

The Eagles are 1-2 in conference matchups. Eastern Michigan has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Zips and Eagles square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Castaneda is averaging 19.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Zips. Freeman is averaging 14.8 points and 10.9 rebounds while shooting 57.7% over the past 10 games for Akron.

Emoni Bates is averaging 20.9 points and six rebounds for the Eagles. Noah Farrakhan is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 26.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

