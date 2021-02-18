The 91 points were a season best for Tennessee State, which also posted a season-high 24 assists.
Tennessee Tech totaled 48 second-half points, a season high for the team.
Jr. Clay had 26 points for the Golden Eagles (3-21, 3-14). Damaria Franklin added 23 points and seven rebounds. Shandon Goldman had 10 points.
The Tigers leveled the season series against the Golden Eagles with the win. Tennessee Tech defeated Tennessee State 74-71 on Jan. 16.
