Freeman has 15, Morehead State tops SIU-Edwardsville 67-58

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Mark Freeman had 15 points in Morehead State’s 67-58 victory against SIU-Edwardsville on Thursday night.
The Cougars (14-6, 5-2) were led in scoring by Ray’Sean Taylor, who finished with 24 points, four assists and four steals. Deejuan Pruitt added 11 points and nine rebounds for SIU-Edwardsville.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Morehead State visits Lindenwood while SIU-Edwardsville hosts Southern Indiana.
