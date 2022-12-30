Freeman has 30, Morehead State beats Tennessee State 83-75

Freeman shot 9 for 15 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line for the Eagles (8-6). Jake Wolfe scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. Drew Thelwell shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.