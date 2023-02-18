Freeman leads Akron against Buffalo after 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Buffalo Bulls (12-14, 6-7 MAC) at Akron Zips (18-8, 10-3 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Akron -10; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Enrique Freeman scored 22 points in Akron’s 78-51 victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles. The Zips have gone 12-1 at home. Akron is ninth in the MAC scoring 72.6 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Bulls are 6-7 in conference matchups. Buffalo is the MAC leader with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by LaQuill Hardnett averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Castaneda is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 21.5 points. Freeman is shooting 61.5% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

Armoni Foster is averaging 9.1 points and four assists for the Bulls. Curtis Jones is averaging 16.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 79.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

