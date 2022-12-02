Freeman leads Rhode Island against Providence after 21-point outing

Providence Friars (5-3) at Rhode Island Rams (2-5)
The Friars have gone 0-1 away from home. Providence ranks seventh in the Big East shooting 33.6% from deep. Jayden Pierre paces the Friars shooting 77.8% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ishmael Leggett is shooting 43.2% and averaging 18.3 points for the Rams. Freeman is averaging 12.5 points for Rhode Island.
Noah Locke averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Bryce Hopkins is averaging 14.6 points and 7.8 rebounds for Providence.
