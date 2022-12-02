Freeman leads Rhode Island against Providence after 21-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Providence Friars (5-3) at Rhode Island Rams (2-5) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts the Providence Friars after Brayon Freeman scored 21 points in Rhode Island’s 53-49 loss to the Boston College Eagles. The Rams have gone 1-2 at home. Rhode Island has a 2-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Friars have gone 0-1 away from home. Providence ranks seventh in the Big East shooting 33.6% from deep. Jayden Pierre paces the Friars shooting 77.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ishmael Leggett is shooting 43.2% and averaging 18.3 points for the Rams. Freeman is averaging 12.5 points for Rhode Island.

Noah Locke averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Bryce Hopkins is averaging 14.6 points and 7.8 rebounds for Providence.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

