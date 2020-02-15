The Crusaders defense was clutch in the last 20 seconds with two steals and a game-ending blocked shot.
Nursing a 62-61 lead with under a minute left, the Redbirds (8-18, 3-11) had drained the shot clock but before Antonio Reeves could launch a 3, Freeman-Liberty simply took the ball and raced for the go-ahead fast-break layup. ISU’s Jaycee Hillsman then had the ball tapped away by Donovan Clay, Freeman-Liberty plucked it off the court and sprinted for a dunk with a second left. Clay then swatted DJ Horne’s corner 3 into the stands as time expired.
Horne scored 14 and Zach Copeland 17 for Illinois State.
Valparaiso visits Drake on Wednesday. The Redbirds are at Loyola-Chicago on Wednesday.
