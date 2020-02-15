Nursing a 62-61 lead with under a minute left, the Redbirds (8-18, 3-11) had drained the shot clock but before Antonio Reeves could launch a 3, Freeman-Liberty simply took the ball and raced for the go-ahead fast-break layup. ISU’s Jaycee Hillsman then had the ball tapped away by Donovan Clay, Freeman-Liberty plucked it off the court and sprinted for a dunk with a second left. Clay then swatted DJ Horne’s corner 3 into the stands as time expired.