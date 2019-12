SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Matt Freeman tossed in a career-high 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting and UC Santa Barbara rolled to a 68-50 victory over Merrimack on Sunday.

Freeman added seven rebounds for the Gauchos (9-4), who led 33-18 at halftime and were never threatened after intermission. Robinson Idehen pitched in with 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench. UCSB shot 50% from the floor and won the rebound battle 37-25.