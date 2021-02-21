Chuck Harris had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Bulldogs (7-13, 6-11). Jair Bolden added 12 points. Bryce Golden had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
The Musketeers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Xavier defeated Butler 68-55 on Jan. 30.
