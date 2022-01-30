The Wildcats are 3-5 against conference opponents. Bethune-Cookman is fourth in the SWAC with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Dylan Robertson averaging 6.2.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Johnson is averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.
French is shooting 42.6% and averaging 14.8 points for the Wildcats. Kevin Davis is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 58.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.
Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.