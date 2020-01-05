Carl Pierre’s layup for UMass with 22 seconds remaining in regulation sent the game to overtime tied at 73.

Sean East II scored on a layup with 2:55 left in OT to give the Minutemen (6-8) an 80-75 lead in their conference opener. But Jacobs hit a 3-pointer, French made a layup and 1 of 2 free throws to put Saint Louis up 81-80. Jacobs hit two free throws with 22 seconds left to provide the final margin.

AD

AD

Freshman Tre Mitchell paced UMass with 20 points and nine rebounds. Samba Diallo had 11 points and a career-best 14 rebounds for his first-career double-double. Sean East II scored 18, but he made just 7 of 22 shots, including 2 of 10 from 3-point range. East added five assists and four steals. Pierre scored 16 with six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD