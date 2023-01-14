French's 31 lead Bethune-Cookman over MVSU 77-71

French shot 11 for 19, including 7 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Wildcats (6-11, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kevin Davis added 14 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and they also had nine rebounds. Dhashon Dyson shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.