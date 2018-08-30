FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin’s Kendric Pryor gets past Michigan’s David Long for a touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin’s Big Four of experienced receivers is down to the duo of A.J. Taylor and Kendric Pryor following the suspensions of Quintez Cephus and Danny Davis. (Morry Gash, File/Associated Press)

MADISON, Wis. — As lopsided matchups on paper go, No. 4 Wisconsin’s season opener against Western Kentucky on Friday night could provide at least one interesting storyline.

It has nothing to do with whether Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor can start his Heisman Trophy campaign with a 200-yard game, which is possible against an opponent picked to finish fifth in Conference USA’s East Division.

It is how Wisconsin’s new-look secondary will fare against an offense with a history of throwing the ball.

Redshirt freshman Faion Hicks and sophomore Caesar Williams are debuting as the first-string cornerbacks. Another redshirt freshman, Scott Nelson, is playing his first college game as a starter at safety.

The other safety, D’Cota Dixon, provides a veteran presence as a third-year starter. Still, there is a lot of inexperience on a secondary for a team that’s a chic pick to go to the College Football Playoff.

“I need to find out how some of these guys are going to respond in game situations. Right now, I don’t know that and it’s not their faults — a lot of them just haven’t played,” defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said.

The Hilltoppers finished 6-6 last year, third in their division, and lost in the Cure Bowl to Georgia State. They were tied for seventh in passing offense nationally, throwing for 335 yards a game, but they were last out of 130 FBS teams in rushing at about 61 yards per game.

Western Kentucky could to try to air it out against Wisconsin, even if it’s also dealing with roster turnover. Nelson anticipates a lot of motion and spread looks, which differs from the scheme that the Badgers’ defense practices against every day.

“For some young guys who can kind of get into a comfort zone during training camp because they’re seeing one offense over and over, it’s just kind of pushing them out of that box,” Leonhard said.

They’ll be playing against new starting quarterback Drew Eckels, who will be protected by a relatively inexperienced line that could include three sophomores.

“I think it’s important that we, the coaching staff, do everything we can to put Drew in positions to be successful early and not ask him to do maybe what a three-year starter would be doing on the first few series of the game,” coach Mike Sanford said.

ON THE RUN

It’s time for Taylor’s encore after the dynamic back ran for 1,977 yards last year, an FBS record for a freshman. Taylor added some muscle in the offseason, a good move considering that he’ll be a primary focus for opposing defenses. He could also get more involved in the passing game, throwing another wrinkle into an already dangerous offense.

“People think that he’s a bruiser-type back, but he had some 50-plus runs throughout the 2017 season and he’s impressive. Hopefully, we can control him on Friday night,” Western Kentucky defensive coordinator Clayton White said.

FRESH FACES

The Hilltoppers are one of the least experienced teams in the country with just 10 seniors on the roster. About 65 of the 105 players on the roster are freshmen or sophomores.

PASS IT UP

Western Kentucky at least has some experience in the secondary, returning four starters from a defense that typically used five backs. They were a respectable 40th in the FBS in pass defense, allowing some 206 yards per game. Wisconsin will be without two of its top wideouts in Quintez Cephus and Danny Davis because of suspension, leaving two sophomore walk-ons and a few freshmen to back up returning receivers A.J. Taylor and Kendric Pryor .

GETTING IN LINE

With so much inexperience on the Western Kentucky offensive line, this might be the ideal game for Wisconsin to break in new starting defensive linemen Matt Henningsen and Kayden Lyles. Henningsen is a walk-on, while Lyles is a converted offensive lineman. They have moved up the depth chart because of injuries to presumed starters Garrett Rand (torn Achilles tendon), who is out for the year, and Isiahh Loudermilk (left knee), who might return in time for Big Ten play.

TOP THIS

Western Kentucky will celebrate the start of its 100th season with the program’s second game against Wisconsin. Friday night could be more memorable if the Hilltoppers can claim their first victory all-time against a Big Ten team after an 0-7 start.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org/poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.