BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — True freshman Jermaine Brown ran for 116 yards and a score, Tyler Johnston III threw two touchdowns, and UAB became bowl eligible as it put Old Dominion away early with a 38-14 win on Saturday.

On the opening drive, ODU quarterback Messiah deWeaver fumbled and Garret Mario recovered at the 31-yard line to give UAB (6-1, 3-1 Conference USA) a short field. Lucious Stanley ran it in from 2-yards out. After an ODU punt, the teams exchanged turnovers on successive possessions before Stanley crashed in from a yard out for a two-touchdown lead.