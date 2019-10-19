UAB smothered the Monarchs’ (1-6, 0-3) offense, holding them to 150 total yards. deWeaver finished 6-of-24 passing for 82 yards, had 17 carries for 14 yards, and fumbled three times with the Blazers recovering twice. UAB linebacker Kristopher Moll finished with 11 tackles: 10 solo, including a sack.
The Blazers are bowl eligible for a third-consecutive year and all four seasons under head coach Bill Clark.
