Trey Lance ran 23 yards for a touchdown and passed 88 yards to Josh Babicz and 51 to Christian Watson for TDs for NDSU, which has beaten the Leathernecks (1-9, 1-5) seven consecutive times. Dimitri Williams added two rushing touchdowns. Watson had 121 yards receiving.

NDSU led 27-0 at halftime and 40-7 heading in the final quarter as it rolled up 688 yards of offense.

Western Illinois’ Kevin Johnson threw for two scores after taking over for Connor Sampson, who had two interceptions in the first half. The Leathernecks also lost two fumbles.

