BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Freshman Mackenzie Homes made all nine of her shots and scored 22 points and No. 24 Indiana coasted to a 111-47 win over Nicholls State on Sunday.

Holmes had half her points in the first quarter when the Hoosiers scored the first 15 points of the game and raced to a 35-12 lead. Indian made 14 of 21 shots (67 to score the second-most points in a quarter in school history while the Colonels were just 4 of 15 (21%).