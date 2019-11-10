Ali Patberg had 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting with eight rebounds and nine assists for Indiana (2-0). The Hoosiers had a 49-24 rebounding advantage and a school-record 33 assists.
Indiana shot better than 60 in three quarters and finished at 63.4 It was 62-17 at halftime. Tykeria Williams led with 12 points.
