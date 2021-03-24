Brakefield had a big performance with 11 points, five rebounds and four blocks in an upset of Virginia, which won the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championship. He was also an all-ACC academic selection.
Duke finished 13-11 and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995.
