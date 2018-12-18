After his first dunk of the game — a two-handed putback that put Georgetown ahead again with just over eight minutes to go and finally had the smaller, post-work crowd at Capital One Arena properly fired up — the freshman spun and pointed exuberantly at the Hoyas bench as his teammates leaped out of their seats.

But this wasn’t viral sensation Mac McClung bouncing for a beat before jogging back upcourt. As Josh LeBlanc proved Tuesday in Georgetown’s 83-73 win over Appalachian State, the Hoyas have two freshmen who can elevate — both of whom are good for a well-timed slam to fire up spectators and teammates alike.

In a tight game, the third-to-last of the nonconference slate for the Hoyas (8-3), LeBlanc stood out on a night in which 11 of Georgetown’s 13 players saw significant minutes.

“He did everything we needed him to do for us to come out with this tough win,” Coach Patrick Ewing said.

LeBlanc popped because of his effort and energy, particularly on defense, even though it was his freshman classmates, guards James Akinjo (17 points, four assists) and McClung (14 points), who led four scorers in double figures.

LeBlanc, a 6-foot-7 forward from Baton Rouge, was everywhere. He had 10 points and a team-high 10 rebounds for his first double-double since the opening game of the season, and he added three assists, two steals and a block.



Hoyas guard James Akinjo tries to work his way to the basket against the Mountaineers’ defense. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

“He still has a lot to learn, but just his energy, his effort, blocking shots, getting his hands on balls, getting offensive rebounds, putbacks — all of the things that he brings to the table, we need,” Ewing said. “And he’s the only one that we have that does it.”

Georgetown freshmen are not permitted to speak to the media until their second semester at school, but the word most commonly used by LeBlanc’s coach and teammates to describe him is “energy.” On Tuesday night, he was a welcome spark in a slog of a game.

Just as it did in Saturday’s loss to Southern Methodist, Georgetown had trouble sustaining scoring runs and didn’t pull away from Appalachian State (4-7) until the end. Ronshad Shabazz (20 points) had a layup with 2:02 to play that got the Mountaineers within three points before LeBlanc’s second dunk began a 7-0 run that put the Hoyas out of reach.

Before then, the teams were essentially neck and neck. Appalachian State shot just 36.0 percent but was able to get big, momentum-robbing baskets when it needed them — often because of missed assignments and poor team defense by Georgetown.

In one bright spot, the Hoyas were more solid on the perimeter in the second half (the Mountaineers were 8 of 19 from three-point range in the first half but just 1 for 13 in the second), but bad defense still prohibited it from managing fluid offense throughout much of the game.

The result was a piecemeal win. Senior Greg Malinowski was the fourth scorer in double figures with 11 crucial points in 15 minutes off the bench in the second half. He did not play in the first half; Ewing instead chose to cycle through senior swingman Kaleb Johnson, sophomore guard Jahvon Blair and freshman big Grayson Carter as he continues to experiment with his rotation.

“I’m going to play with whoever is going great at the time,” Ewing said. “I believe in everybody on this team; I think that anyone can come in and give us a boost at any time. So I’m happy with what I have.”

The coach said he was pleased with his team for grinding out a victory, which snapped a two-game skid, especially since leading scorer Jessie Govan got into foul trouble early and finished with just eight points and five rebounds in 24 minutes.

Ewing was just as happy to rely on his freshmen for a lift, as Georgetown has so often this season. Ewing often cautions that the trio has much to learn. LeBlanc’s defensive hustle makes an impact and the way he uses his length is impressive, but Ewing is focused on developing his offense, including his ballhandling and post moves.

Govan, a senior leader even when he doesn’t crack double digits, said he expects LeBlanc to pick things up quickly.

“He’s always someone that wants to learn,” Govan said. “He’s asking me things like how can he get scoring opportunities and things like that. . . . He’s picking things up really well. Even if he’s not picking them up fast, since he plays so hard, he makes up for those mistakes with his energy.”