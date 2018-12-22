Mac McClung, seen here during Tuesday’s win over Appalachian State, blew up for the Hoyas Saturday with a career-high 38 points. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

For the few seconds that Mac McClung lay spread-eagle on the floor, his fists clenched in triumph, his eyes shut as he let out a yell, Georgetown’s 40-plus minutes of spotty defense was forgotten.

McClung’s three-pointer with 46 seconds left in overtime came with a foul, and the accompanying free throw put Georgetown up eight, finally subduing Arkansas-Little Rock, yet another foe the Hoyas had difficulty putting away. Georgetown’s 102-94 win was fueled in large part by the dynamic freshman from Gate City, Va., whose career-high 38 points was one of the Hoyas’ highest scoring single-game performances in years.

“I got hit a little bit, and it felt good so I tried to sell it a little,” McClung said of his fall, grinning.

What wasn’t exaggerated was the emotion — relief mixed with elation.

The Hoyas (9-3) had traded blows for 40 minutes with the Trojans (5-8), a young squad in search of a signature victory. Georgetown appeared in control in the final moments of regulation before Ryan Pippins banked in a three-pointer from well beyond the top of the key at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

Little Rock Coach Darrell Walker, who played with Georgetown Coach Patrick Ewing during Ewing’s rookie season with the New York Knicks, was expecting the Hoyas to foul. Pippins had time and space to let fly instead.

The Hoyas allowed the Trojans to shoot 50 percent from the field, including 57.6 percent in the first half, but Little Rock ran out of gas in extra time, when McClung scored eight points of Georgetown’s 18 points.

“It was a great win,” Ewing said. “We made mistakes, but we did enough things to be able to get the win. If we played in the rest of the game the way we played in overtime, it would have been a much easier game.”

As it was, McClung and his freshman backcourt partner James Akinjo carried the offense.

McClung came out hot, making three three-pointers in the first half. His fourth make from beyond the arc was the back-breaker in the extra period.

Ewing started three freshmen — forward Josh LeBlanc started in Trey Mourning’s place with Mourning in concussion protocol after taking a blow to the head in Georgetown’s previous game — but McClung seized the stage. Georgetown’s record book does not include single-game highs, but the non-university affiliated website hoyabasketball.com lists Mike Sweetney as the previous player to score 38, in a game against Notre Dame in 2003.

“We’re excited to get the win, but we’re excited to get back, keep growing,” McClung said.

Akinjo added 25 points on 8-for-17 shooting including three three-pointers and dished seven assists.

Senior center Jessie Govan scored 12 points before fouling out and senior swingman Kaleb Johnson added 12 points in 26 minutes off the bench. But it was the freshman duo that helped Georgetown shoot 58.1 percent from the field in a first half that was largely devoid of defense.

“The backcourt destroyed us, that’s no secret,” said Walker, who has had stints coaching both the Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics 2000. “Patrick’s done a great job recruiting, you talk about those two freshmen, they could play anywhere in America right now.”

The Hoyas tightened their defense in the second half, but their offense struggled as the game grew chippy. They shot just 25 percent in the second half as Govan and LeBlanc found their way into foul trouble and the frustration built when the Hoyas were assessed two technical fouls, one for LeBlanc and Jahvon Blair. Walker got a tech as well.

The Hoyas’ freshman backcourt helped settle things down as both McClung and Akinjo muscled their way to the rim to create shots and get to the line.

Afterward, Ewing’s primary concern was his team’s defense. With Big East play due to start in a little more than a week, he knows it’s an issue that needs to be addressed.

“If we want to win, especially when the Big East conference starts, we’re going to have to do a much better job defensively. We’re going to have to get stops when stops are needed, we thought that we did that better in the second half, but we have to start off that way.”