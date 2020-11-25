Miles scored eight points in the first six minutes and Francisco Farabello hit a 3-pointer to give TCU a 15-0 with 13:58 left in the first half. Houston Baptist missed its first 12 shots and went scoreless for the first seven minutes, 23 seconds.
Pedro Castro had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Houston Baptist and Hunter Janacek scored 10 points.
The Huskies shot just 31% (18 of 56) from the field and 3 of 13 from behind the arc.
