Liberty, which had been receiving votes in the AP poll, raced to a 29-18 halftime lead. Diawara hit a jumper, Perry made back-to-back 3-pointers and Christiaan Jones added a layup as the Hatters scored the first eight points of the second half to get back in it. Stetson, which trailed by as many as 14 in the first half, grabbed its first lead at 37-36 on a Perry layup with 5:31 remaining. Jones then turned two Liberty turnovers into layups and the Hatters never trailed again.
Scottie James paced the Flames (19-3, 5-2) with 12 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the year. Darius McGhee added 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from distance. Liberty has dropped two straight after winning 19 of its first 20 games.
