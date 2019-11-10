Minnesota took control using an 11-0 run in the middle of the first quarter to take the lead for good and turned that into a 19-2 surge. It was 27-12 after the Gophers went 10 of 17.
Minnesota had a 41-32 rebounding advantage and committed five turnovers and forced 15, which resulted in 18 points. The Gophers dominated in the paint, 48-24, and the fast break points were 23-0.
Hanna Crymble led Vermont (0-2) with 22 points.
