Southern Cal’s trip to Pullman included some drama. After landing in nearby Lewiston, Idaho, on Friday, the Trojans’ team plane tipped backward on the tarmac, lifting the plane’s nose into the air after the grounds crew did not put the plane’s tail stand in place. Only coaches and staff members were still on the plane, according to a USC statement. The players, who sit in the front half, had exited and no one was injured, the statement said. The grounds crew quickly leveled the plane.