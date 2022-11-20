Freshman Stephens leads LMU to OT win over Wake Forest 77-75

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Freshman Chance Stephens hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining in overtime and Loyola Marymount rallied to beat Wake Forest 77-75 in the Jamaica Classic on Sunday.
Stephens made all five of his first-half 3-pointers, turning the second one into a four-point play, to help LMU take a 35-25 lead into intermission.
Wake Forest whittled away at the lead and Damari Monsanto buried a 3-pointer to put the Demon Deacons up 45-44 with 9:49 left to play. A three-point play by Matthew Marsh and a layup by Cameron Hildreth gave Wake Forest a 65-57 lead with 2:01 to go.
Stephens sank a 3, Leaupepe had a layup off a turnover and Shelton’s 3 capped an 8-0 run to send the game to OT.
Tyree Appleby finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals to lead Wake Forest (4-1). Marsh scored 14 on 6-of-7 shooting with six boards off the bench. Hildreth and Andrew Carr both scored 10. Carr added eight rebounds.
