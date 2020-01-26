The Spartans went into the final quarter with a 48-46 lead before being outscored 28-9. In one stretch, Warnock scored 13 points in a 15-5 run for a 10-point lead that grew from there.

Following the game, a season-best crowd of 13,420 watched as Iowa retired the No. 10 jersey of Megan Gustafson, just the second Hawkeye to receive such an honor following Michelle Edwards in 1990. Gustafson won AP Player of the Year and the Naismith Trophy among several awards as the national player of the year last season after leading the country in scoring and topping several national and conference statistical categories. She is the all-time scoring leader in school history, women or men, with 2,804 points. She is currently playing in Hungary.