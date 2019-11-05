Notre Dame led by 15 with under four minutes left in the second half before the Rams, 2019 Atlantic 10 champions, rallied within two, 57-55, with 11 seconds remaining. But the Irish made 3 of 6 free throws, keeping possession with a rebound and a steal.

Notre Dame played without sophomore guard Abby Prohaska, who announced via Twitter on Monday that she has blood clots in both lungs. She is out indefinitely.

