Pratt threw a 48-yard scoring strike to Jaetavian Toles in the second quarter, Carroll ran it in from 8 yards out in third and Merek Glover kicked a 36-yard field in the fourth to cap the run for Tulane.
Kel Joiner Jr. ran for 95 yards and a first-quarter TD for the Bulls. Cade Fortin had a 9-yard scoring run in the fourth on his only carry of the game.
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25