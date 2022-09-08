Fresno St takes on Oregon St in rare home game vs. Pac-12

The Beavers seek their first 2-0 start since 2014 when they travel to Fresno to take on one of the top teams from the Mountain West. The Bulldogs also look to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2013.

Oregon State secondary vs. Fresno State QB Jake Haener. The Beavers had three interceptions in a season-opening win against Boise State but will have a much tougher time dealing with Haener. He completed 36 of 42 passes for 377 yards and two TDs in the opener against Cal Poly.

The teams are meeting for the first time since 2003 when Fresno State won at home, 16-14. ... The Bulldogs are 6-0 at home in the series. ... Oregon State had five takeaways in the opener. ... The Beavers averaged 19.5 yards per completion in the opener, the best for the school since 2006. ... Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave had a career-high 89 yards receiving in the opener. ... The Beavers allowed no sacks last week. ... The Bulldogs host a Pac-12 team for the first time since losing to Utah in 2015. ... Haener has 13 career 300-yard passing games. ... Fresno State RB Jordan Mims ran for 75 yards and two TDs in the opener and also caught a TD pass.