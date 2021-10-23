Ronnie Rivers’ 64-yard touchdown run with 5:08 left in the first quarter gave the Bulldogs (6-2, 3-1 Mountain West Conference) a 7-3 lead and they led the rest of the way.
The game featured the two-highest scoring teams in the conference. The teams combined for 984 yards of total offense.
Strong completed 49 of 61 pass attempts for 476 yards and four touchdowns for the Wolf Pack (5-2, 2-1).
