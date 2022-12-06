Fresno State hosts CSU Northridge after Moore's 22-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CSU Northridge Matadors (2-5) at Fresno State Bulldogs (2-5) Fresno, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State takes on the CSU Northridge Matadors after Isaih Moore scored 22 points in Fresno State’s 80-66 victory against the UC Irvine Anteaters. The Bulldogs are 1-1 in home games. Fresno State has a 2-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Matadors are 0-3 in road games. CSU Northridge scores 70.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Holland is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging eight points and 5.7 rebounds. Moore is shooting 57.4% and averaging 14.0 points for Fresno State.

Dionte Bostick is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Matadors. Atin Wright is averaging 12.4 points for CSU Northridge.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

